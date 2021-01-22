Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 60,616 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for approximately 1.9% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $2,254,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Corning by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,225,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,450. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.80. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corning news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

