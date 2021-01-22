Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 60,616 shares during the period. Corning comprises 1.9% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 21.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 90,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Corning by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 8.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,214,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,225,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,450. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.00, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,852.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $855,545.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLW. Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.