Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,115,354,000 after purchasing an additional 696,521 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,257,000 after purchasing an additional 695,284 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in American Tower by 574.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,606,000 after purchasing an additional 594,149 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in American Tower by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,573,000 after purchasing an additional 476,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in American Tower by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,645,000 after purchasing an additional 467,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,106,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,665. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.98. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

