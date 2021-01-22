Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 125.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,271 shares of company stock worth $28,218,016. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.77. 10,077,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,496,781. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.16 and a 200 day moving average of $230.63. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.92.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

