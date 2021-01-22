Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 125.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.92.

NYSE CRM traded up $3.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.77. 10,077,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,496,781. The company has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,271 shares of company stock valued at $28,218,016 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

