Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 2,800 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exelon by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,986,000 after buying an additional 3,685,229 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Exelon by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,733,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,521,000 after buying an additional 2,265,500 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 427.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after buying an additional 989,917 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,062,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,052,000 after buying an additional 420,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Exelon by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,437,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,461,000 after buying an additional 405,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

EXC stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.54. 4,184,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675,963. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

