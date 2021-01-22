Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 3,625 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,645 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.8% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $649,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,181,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462,732. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $121.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.