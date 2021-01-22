Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 375 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 3.5% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after acquiring an additional 457,885 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Broadcom by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,995,000 after buying an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Broadcom by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after buying an additional 243,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadcom by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after buying an additional 242,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.57.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,458 shares of company stock worth $134,314,285. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $465.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,686. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $469.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $189.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $432.85 and a 200-day moving average of $372.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

