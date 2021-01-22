Beefy.Finance Market Capitalization Tops $14.04 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Beefy.Finance token can currently be bought for about $195.03 or 0.00602721 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 136% higher against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $14.04 million and approximately $198,338.00 worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00114553 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Token Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

Beefy.Finance Token Trading

Beefy.Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.