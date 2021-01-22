Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.5% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 21,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $164.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

