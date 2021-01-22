Beetle Coin (BEET) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,806.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 32.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $274,786.39 and approximately $2,806.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Token Profile

BEET is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 252,876,851 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.