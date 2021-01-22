Beldex (BDX) 1-Day Volume Hits $610,716.00

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Beldex has a market capitalization of $78.36 million and approximately $610,716.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0799 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 92.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.