Bella Protocol Market Cap Achieves $23.90 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded up 69.9% against the US dollar. One Bella Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00004996 BTC on major exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.90 million and approximately $29.90 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

Bella Protocol Token Trading

