Ben Whitley Sells 2,100 Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) insider Ben Whitley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total transaction of £25,473 ($33,280.64).

Ben Whitley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) alerts:

On Tuesday, November 24th, Ben Whitley bought 14 shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,080 ($14.11) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($197.54).

Shares of LON:JDW traded down GBX 18.37 ($0.24) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,216.63 ($15.90). 418,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -13.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,113 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 989.17. J D Wetherspoon plc has a twelve month low of GBX 492 ($6.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,590 ($20.77).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JDW shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,090 ($14.24).

About J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.