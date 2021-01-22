Benchmark Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $2.71 Million (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 79.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Benchmark Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00003993 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 366.9% against the US dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $2.71 million and $701,824.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00052270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00121927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00071589 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00265466 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00039583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00066056 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 13,801,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,014,223 tokens. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars.

