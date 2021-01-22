Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) – William Blair issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Benefitfocus in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.02 million. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $13.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. The company has a market cap of $444.70 million, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.78. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $20.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 256,115 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 65.3% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 96,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 37,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 239.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 198,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

