Bennett Selby Investments LP Acquires Shares of 13,896 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.9% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $161.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $164.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

