Bennett Selby Investments LP Buys New Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,328 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,000. Facebook accounts for about 9.4% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $272.87 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $777.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,878.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,286,694 shares of company stock worth $350,347,998 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

