Bennett Selby Investments LP Buys Shares of 9,401 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

NYSE JPM opened at $134.83 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $142.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $410.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

