Bennett Selby Investments LP Invests $8 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $8,003,000. Visa accounts for approximately 6.8% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,478,039,000 after buying an additional 1,130,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,537,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,306,904,000 after acquiring an additional 558,513 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Visa by 14.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 25.3% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $205.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.28.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

