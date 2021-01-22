Beowulf (BWF) Price Reaches $0.0132

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Beowulf token can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Beowulf has a market cap of $13.16 million and approximately $50,912.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beowulf has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00124294 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00073400 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00272850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00068111 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00038511 BTC.

Beowulf Token Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

Beowulf Token Trading

Beowulf can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

