BEPRO Network Reaches Market Cap of $1.18 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $255,537.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BEPRO Network token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BEPRO Network has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00065353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.07 or 0.00571263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00043773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.87 or 0.04205270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016259 BTC.

BEPRO Network Token Profile

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

