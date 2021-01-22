Berenberg Bank Reiterates €239.00 Price Target for Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV)

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) received a €239.00 ($281.18) target price from Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALV. Morgan Stanley set a €224.00 ($263.53) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €224.00 ($263.53) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz SE (ALV.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €211.46 ($248.78).

Shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) stock traded down €2.01 ($2.36) on Friday, reaching €198.24 ($233.22). The stock had a trading volume of 991,904 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is €199.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €183.48. Allianz SE has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

