BEST (NYSE:BEST) Shares Down 6.6%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) was down 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 4,769,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 5,923,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BEST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BEST Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BEST by 4.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of BEST by 42.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of BEST by 28.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BEST by 32.7% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

