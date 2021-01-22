Bezant Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Bezant has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $64,246.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bezant has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00067680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.67 or 0.00572808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00043534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.15 or 0.04242557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016637 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant (BZNT) is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

