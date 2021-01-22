BHP Group’s (BBL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.
Shares of NYSE:BBL traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.27. 169,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.67. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $60.97.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
