BHP Group’s (BBL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:BBL traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.27. 169,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.67. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $60.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,441 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in BHP Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

