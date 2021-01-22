BHP Group’s (BHP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day moving average is $56.77. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $74.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 172,169 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 109,212 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,063,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,879 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 510,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after purchasing an additional 45,955 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

