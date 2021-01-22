Bidesk (BDK) Market Capitalization Hits $177,662.30

Bidesk (CURRENCY:BDK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Bidesk has a total market cap of $177,662.30 and approximately $6,150.00 worth of Bidesk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bidesk has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Bidesk token can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00053586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00126437 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00075027 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00277493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00069815 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000734 BTC.

About Bidesk

Bidesk’s total supply is 99,977,197 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,977,478 tokens. Bidesk’s official message board is bidesk.zendesk.com/hc . The official website for Bidesk is www.bidesk.com

Bidesk Token Trading

Bidesk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bidesk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bidesk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bidesk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

