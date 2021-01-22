Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) (LON:BYG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,073.45

Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) (LON:BYG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,073.45 and traded as high as $1,126.00. Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) shares last traded at $1,119.00, with a volume of 198,449 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 33.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,105.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,073.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59.

Get Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This is a positive change from Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L)’s previous dividend of $16.70. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L)’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.