Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will post sales of $46.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.50 million. Bill.com reported sales of $39.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $192.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.80 million to $198.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $244.90 million, with estimates ranging from $228.50 million to $260.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.73 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.93.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $94,493.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,436.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 64,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $6,218,328.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,218,328.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,634 shares of company stock worth $36,981,858. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bill.com by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after purchasing an additional 493,938 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 726.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 403,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,460,000 after purchasing an additional 354,552 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Bill.com by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 602,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,464,000 after purchasing an additional 351,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Bill.com by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 710,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,230,000 after purchasing an additional 312,173 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL opened at $130.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -250.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.65. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $154.03.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.