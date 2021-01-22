Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Bora Chung Sells 22,500 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $2,907,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,307,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $3,387,150.00.
- On Monday, November 30th, Bora Chung sold 795 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $94,493.70.
BILL stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.13. The company had a trading volume of 627,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,063. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -252.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.18 and a 200 day moving average of $107.86.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 262.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bill.com by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after acquiring an additional 493,938 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 726.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 403,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,460,000 after acquiring an additional 354,552 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 602,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,464,000 after buying an additional 351,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 710,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,230,000 after buying an additional 312,173 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.93.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
