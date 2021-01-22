Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Bora Chung Sells 22,500 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $2,907,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,307,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $3,387,150.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Bora Chung sold 795 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $94,493.70.

BILL stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.13. The company had a trading volume of 627,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,063. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -252.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.18 and a 200 day moving average of $107.86.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.73 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 262.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bill.com by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after acquiring an additional 493,938 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 726.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 403,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,460,000 after acquiring an additional 354,552 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 602,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,464,000 after buying an additional 351,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 710,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,230,000 after buying an additional 312,173 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.93.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

