Binance Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $485.40 Million (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.31 billion and approximately $485.40 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $40.86 or 0.00125874 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00053275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00073418 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00278776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00071220 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00040164 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.56 or 0.00337535 BTC.

Binance Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

