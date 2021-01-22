Binance Coin Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for about $40.79 or 0.00125399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.30 billion and approximately $584.67 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00053196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00074410 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00274644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00070426 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00038798 BTC.

Binance Coin Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

