Binance USD (BUSD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.11 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Binance USD has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and $3.11 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Binance USD has traded flat against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00067929 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.17 or 0.00584865 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005951 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000226 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00043473 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.83 or 0.04316340 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014027 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016462 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.
Binance USD Coin Profile
and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “
Binance USD Coin Trading
Binance USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.