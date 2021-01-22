BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $9.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 18698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.
In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $85,606.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $758,826.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. The business had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.
