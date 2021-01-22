BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $9.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 18698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $85,606.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $758,826.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 337.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 180,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. The business had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

