BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) PT Raised to $9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BCRX. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 3.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The business had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. FMR LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2,453.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 29,910 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 284.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 73,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,883,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 170.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,791,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,996 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

