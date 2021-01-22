Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,116 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Biogen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $270.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.53. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biogen from $357.00 to $352.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lowered Biogen to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.97.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

