BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,887 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 56,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $86.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.25 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $4.02. The company had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMRN. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

