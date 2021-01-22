BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Shares Gap Down to $5.95

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $5.50. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 33,062 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $68.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 1,085.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 44,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

