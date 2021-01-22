Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at TD Securities

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BIR. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.41.

Shares of TSE:BIR traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 868,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,476. The firm has a market cap of C$566.44 million and a PE ratio of -4.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$2.43.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$142.78 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

