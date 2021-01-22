Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$3.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BIR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.41.

BIR stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 868,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,476. The stock has a market cap of C$566.44 million and a PE ratio of -4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.70. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$2.43.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$142.78 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

