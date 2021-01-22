Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$3.50 at National Bank Financial

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BIR. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.41.

Shares of TSE BIR traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,476. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.70. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$2.43. The company has a market cap of C$566.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$142.78 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

