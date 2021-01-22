Birdchain (BIRD) Hits Market Cap of $273,803.66

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 66.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Birdchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Birdchain has a total market cap of $273,803.66 and $149,889.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Birdchain has traded down 41.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Birdchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00069151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.00586376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00044534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.79 or 0.04330681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017029 BTC.

Birdchain Profile

Birdchain (BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,173,082 coins. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Birdchain Coin Trading

Birdchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Birdchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Birdchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.