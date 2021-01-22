Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Up 6.8%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s share price shot up 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.47. 4,132,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 12,657,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Digital stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,000. Bit Digital comprises 0.7% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 1.56% of Bit Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

