BitBall (BTB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $32.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $32.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

