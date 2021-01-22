Bitball Treasure 24-Hour Volume Reaches $685,352.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $48.13 million and $685,352.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be bought for $106.97 or 0.00328000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00105011 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000927 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015169 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00024480 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001844 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.