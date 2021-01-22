Bitball Treasure Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be purchased for $106.01 or 0.00323658 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $47.70 million and approximately $611,218.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00104910 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000953 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015242 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000203 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00024770 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Token Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

