BitCapitalVendor Market Cap Hits $1.68 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $1.68 million and $181,203.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00065353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.07 or 0.00571263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00043773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.87 or 0.04205270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016259 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.