Bitcloud Price Up 27.6% Over Last Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $165,593.28 and $78.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,032.39 or 0.99323226 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00025195 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.45 or 0.00323092 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.35 or 0.00620472 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00158528 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002437 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002014 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00032699 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,578,059 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

Bitcloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

