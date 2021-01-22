bitCNY (BITCNY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $127.58 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $127.58 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One bitCNY token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00052008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00122752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00071190 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00273006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00067590 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00038674 BTC.

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

